NEXT Market Capitalization Hits $14.97 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $16,202.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00393245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

