NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7,848.00

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,848 ($102.53) and last traded at GBX 7,832 ($102.33), with a volume of 45634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,604 ($99.35).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

Get NEXT plc (NXT.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,922.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87.

In other NEXT plc (NXT.L) news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total value of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,800 shares of company stock worth $317,361,150.

About NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc (NXT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc (NXT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.