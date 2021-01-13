NextDAO (NAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $474,050.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $474,050.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00111541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00260034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00063131 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.09 or 0.94835287 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,771,320,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,731,088,684 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

