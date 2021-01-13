NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.