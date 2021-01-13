NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 4.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NEE traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. 8,190,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.