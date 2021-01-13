NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 277,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. 8,351,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

