NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.89

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 2195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12,848.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 92.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

