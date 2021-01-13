NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 5.3%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,164,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,420,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 803,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.