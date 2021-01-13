NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 156.7% in December

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSRCF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

