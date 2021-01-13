Nexty Hits Market Cap of $5.01 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Nexty has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $8.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00112144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00261052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00063039 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,055.99 or 0.92809304 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty was first traded on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

