Nexus (NXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.19 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $20.19 million and $117,413.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.