NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.25. 341,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,430. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

