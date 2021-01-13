NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to $42.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NFI Group stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 12,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

