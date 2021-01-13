Niamh Louise Pellegrini Sells 750 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00.

NVRO traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,114. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

