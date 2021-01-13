NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.37 Million

Analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce sales of $121.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.16 million. NIC posted sales of $87.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $440.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $442.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $441.33 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in NIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

