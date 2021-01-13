NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report sales of $121.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.86 million. NIC posted sales of $87.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $440.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $442.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $441.33 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NIC stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth about $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NIC by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after buying an additional 241,217 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in NIC by 17.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.