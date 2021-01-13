NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.31. 169,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. The company has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.