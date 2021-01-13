Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $48.26 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $48.26 million and $3.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.91 or 0.03014249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00392963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.31 or 0.01331503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.90 or 0.00561003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00448699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00307270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,892,391,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,148,641,876 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.