Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,940,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 2,024.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,772,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,915,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 2.88. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

