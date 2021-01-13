Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Reduced by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.01.

Shares of NIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. 115,318,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,858,359. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

