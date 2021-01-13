Niobium Coin Achieves Market Cap of $353,026.86 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $353,026.86 and $27.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

