NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS NIOBF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

