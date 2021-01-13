Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $217.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. Nitori has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $225.21.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.