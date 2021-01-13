Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 5.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $39.27. Approximately 2,733,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,236,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

