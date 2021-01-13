Noir 24-Hour Volume Reaches $234.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Noir has a market capitalization of $125,623.87 and $234.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00091237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,413,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

