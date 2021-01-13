noob.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. noob.finance has a total market cap of $24,773.79 and approximately $103.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, noob.finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One noob.finance token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

