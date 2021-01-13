Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.95. Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 730,891 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$58.05 million and a P/E ratio of -69.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

In other Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) news, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$504,162.75. Also, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$439,405.50. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $103,075 in the last 90 days.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

