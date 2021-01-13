Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.49. 142,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 104,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRDBY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.