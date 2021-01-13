North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 14,615 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 105,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NorthWestern by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 21.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,990 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

