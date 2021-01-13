North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 27,650 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.12% of Otter Tail worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

