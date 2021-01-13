North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.10% of First Busey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Busey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUSE. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

