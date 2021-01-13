North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 78,975 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.26% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLDD stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

