North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $24,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 852,513 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,726,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,669,000 after buying an additional 230,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.