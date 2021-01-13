North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.34% of PetMed Express worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETS. State Street Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $689.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $198,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

