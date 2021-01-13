North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.72% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PSTL opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.