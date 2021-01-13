North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

