North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.