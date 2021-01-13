North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.10 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

