North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

