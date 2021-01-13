North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

