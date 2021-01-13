North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Sprott worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sprott in the third quarter worth $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 69.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SII stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $748.81 million and a P/E ratio of 66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

