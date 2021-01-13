North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,200 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $401.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

