North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.40% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.