Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.85. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,727,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$397.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

