Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.65. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,090,785 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 371,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,416,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 468,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

