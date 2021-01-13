Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Downgraded to Negative at CIBC

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$47.77. The company had a trading volume of 536,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

