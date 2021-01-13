Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.45. 45,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

