NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 341079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.