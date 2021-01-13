Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.23

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 45500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 96.43 and a current ratio of 96.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14.

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter.

In other Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,967,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,425,758.23.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

