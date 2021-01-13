Norway Savings Bank Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,687,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,576. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

